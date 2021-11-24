Balenciaga debuting video with fall 2022 collection

Balenciaga, which is still showing off the traditional fashion calendar, will debut its fall 2022 collection on December 8 titled “The Lost Tape/The Show That Never Happened” and it will be accompanied by a video of the same name. The news was reported by WWD.

Balenciaga continues to be one of the crown jewels of parent company Kering’s portfolio. The brand recently held its couture show in mainland China, marking the first Balenciaga couture collection ever shown outside of Paris. It comes after the brand relaunched couture under current creative director Demna Gvasalia. China is considered one of Balenciaga’s strongest markets with 39 stores in the region.

Balenciaga’s sales are also off the chart right now following the retail release of the Gucci Balenciaga Hacker Project. Balenciaga also made headlines during Paris Fashion Week with their special Balenciaga/Simpson’s episode for a Simpson’s collaboration.