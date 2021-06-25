Balenciaga teams up with Ru Paul for Apple Music playlist

Balenciaga has partnered with drag superstar Ru Paul on a curated playlist and merchandise.

The collaboration follows Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia’s lockdown playlist on Apple Music and its first curated list in partnership with Rammstein. In addition to the playlist a capsule range of music merchandise has also been released. The collection features a cap-sleeved t-shirt bearing the brand’s logo and Ru’s autograph, which is available to buy.

On Thursday Balenciaga made the announcement via Instagram, featuring Ru Paul photographed on a stairway wearing the t-shirt.

The playlist includes tracks by Britney Spears, Kylie, Lady Gaga and Rihanna to name but a few. The curated lists are created by influential artists whose work has inspired Gvasalia. The artists are invited to provide insight into their musical universes, to share their personal references and to let their fans in on the music to which they themselves listen. The playlists are available exclusively on Apple Music.

The playlist can be listened to here.