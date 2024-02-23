Balenciaga to show resort collection in Shanghai

Balenciaga is set to unveil its resort 2025 collection in Shanghai on May 30, marking a significant milestone as Creative Director Demna makes his Asian debut for the Paris-based label.

This marks the third international showcase for Balenciaga, following the 2023 presentation in New York and the 2024 show in Los Angeles.

Cruise seasons, often associated with luxury brands opting for presentations beyond the conventional fashion week hubs, have become a hallmark in the fashion calendar.

A return to Shanghai

In 2021 Balenciaga curated a couture installation at the Tank Shanghai museum. This forthcoming event stands as one of Balenciaga's major endeavours in the Chinese market, underscoring the brand's commitment and investment in Chinese consumers in recent years.

Balenciaga's sales are thought to have declined in recent quarters, despite parent Kering not publishing financial results for each of its brands. The group said 2023 revenue for its “other houses,” which includes Balenciaga, was down 9 percent to 3.5 billion euros.

Once the hottest brand on the Lyst Index, the brand is now in 12th place according to its Q4 2023 listings