Bally is teaming up with actor Adrien Brody

Swiss luxury brand Bally has announced it is collaborating with Academy Award-winning actor Adrien Brody on a series of capsule collections.

Brody, who attended Bally’s autumn/winter 2023 catwalk show in Milan last month, will make his debut as a fashion designer with capsule collections featuring ready-to-wear clothing, shoes, bags, and other accessories.

In a statement, Bally said that the actor has designed all the pieces with support from the luxury fashion brand’s creative studio. The collections will celebrate Brody’s love for a journey and be inspired by “a lifetime of travel”.

“Brody will aim to celebrate and showcase the history and heritage of Bally by applying his artistic sensibility in connection with his love for beautifully crafted products,” added the brand.

Actor Adrien Brody to launch debut fashion collection with Bally

Image: Bally; Adrien Brody

Nicolas Girotto, chief executive of Bally, said: “Since the early 20th century, Bally has partnered with the world’s leading creative talent, from illustrators to architects, musicians to artists. With that in mind, I am honoured to announce this special partnership with Adrien, who has a unique style and creative vision.

“I’ve always admired his work on screen and in the studio and am excited to see his interpretation of Bally’s artistic heritage through his unique, multicultural and sophisticated lens.”

Commenting on his debut fashion collection, Brody added: “As an artist, I am extremely excited to explore a new form of creative expression. I am honoured to partner with Bally in this special collaboration, allowing me to channel my creative energy in a new way.

“In my work, I have spent a lifetime on the road, inhabiting new lives in unusual places. Traveling and exploration has been a constant theme and great inspiration for me personally and will guide the narrative as I create capsules that capture and distill the beauty of a journey.”

The capsule collections designed by Brody will be available by the end of the year on Bally.com and select Bally stores and multi-brand retailers worldwide.