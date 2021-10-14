Bally launches hiking-inspired capsule with Robert Rabensteiner

Swiss luxury brand Bally is celebrating its alpine heritage with a hiking-inspired capsule collection with fashion editor and stylist Robert Rabensteiner.

The Bally Hike by Robert Rabensteiner capsule combines the “spirit of the mountains with contemporary city style” and feature technically-inspired designs with bold colour combinations across shoes, backpacks, belt bags, and ready-to-wear separates.

Launching this month in Bally Stores, the collection has nods to archival hiking shoes and climbing and features colour-blocked hiking boots with Vibram and OrthoLite soles for ultimate grip and comfort.

Image: courtesy of Bally; Bally Hike by Robert Rabensteiner

Other pieces in the Bally Hike collection include “sporty” jersey pieces such as hoodies, fleece sets, T-shirts, shorts, and joggers for men and women featuring the capsule’s Bally Hike logo.

Rounding off the collection, designed to “blur the boundaries between fashion and function,” is a range of accessories from versatile backpacks and belt bags to socks, a water bottle, face mask and fabric gaiters.

Image: courtesy of Bally; Bally Hike by Robert Rabensteiner

The Bally Hike collection also utilises eco-friendly packaging materials from recycled fabrics to FSC-certified paper, which mimic the visual codes and colours of the collection with original sketches, limited-edition numbering and custom shoe boxes in deep moss green.

The capsule is available on Bally.com and selected Bally locations and multi-brand stores globally. Prices range from 40 to 840 pounds.

Image: courtesy of Bally; Bally Hike by Robert Rabensteiner