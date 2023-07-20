Bally names Roy Wang as its new global ambassador

Swiss luxury brand Bally has named Chinese singer-songwriter and actor Roy Wang as its new global brand ambassador to reinforce the label’s “multi-generational appeal”.

In a statement, Bally said that Wang, who has nearly 100 million followers across social media and is hugely popular across China, would help the brand build upon its “robust presence” of 60 stores in mainland China and its digital ecosystem in the region, including Bally.cn, Bally WeChat Mini-Program, Tmall Luxury Pavilion, and JD.com.

Wang, who offers a strong Gen Z fanbase, will be the face of Bally’s autumn/winter 2023 seasonal campaign and join regional festivity campaigns such as Chinese Valentine’s Day and Lunar New Year.

The autumn/winter 2023 campaign celebrates a contemporary take on Swiss luxury and was photographed in Switzerland where Wang was also able to visit the brand’s Villa Heleneum, home to its Bally Foundation for art and culture.

Nicolas Girotto, chief executive at Bally, said: “We are thrilled to have Roy Wang join us as Bally’s new Global Brand Ambassador. The versatility of his multidisciplinary career, coupled with his social engagement and modern sense of style, perfectly match with Bally’s pioneering spirit and values.”

Commenting on his new role, Wang added: “It’s a great honour to be chosen as Bally’s Global Brand Ambassador. A brand with such a rich history that combines heritage and innovation to uniquely represent Swiss luxury.”