Balmain and Valentino returning to Paris Men’s Fashion Week

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the governing body for the French fashion industry, has released the provisional schedule for the upcoming Paris Men’s Fashion Week, running from January 16 to 21.

There are 74 houses on the official schedule that will unveil their autumn/winter 2024 collection through 42 shows and 32 presentations. The season will kick off on January 16, opening with the 4:30 pm catwalk show of LMVH Prize finalist Burç Akyol and closing on January 21 at 7pm with the return of Berlin fashion brand GmbH.

The provisional line-up also includes Balmain Homme and Valentino on January 20, both making their men’s week return to the Parisian catwalk since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

Other highlights will include Pharrell Williams revealing his third collection for Louis Vuitton as the French fashion house’s menswear creative director on January 16, while Givenchy will showcase its first collection following the departure of its creative director Matthew M. Williams on January 17.

Winnie New York and Ziggy Chen join Paris Men’s Fashion Week line-up

There are also three new brands on the official schedule set to host catwalk shows, including the 2022 LVMH Prize-shortlisted American brand Winnie New York from Idris Balogun, who honed his craft under Christopher Bailey at Burberry. Winnie will show on January 21.

Shanghai-based Ziggy Chen will also show on January 21 and Japan’s Auralee, founded in 2015 by Ryota Iwai, will unveil its autumn/winter 2024 collection on January 16.

Ouest Paris campaign image Credits: Ouest Paris

In addition, three new brands are making their official presentation on the schedule, including French label Ouest Paris from designer Arthur Robert, Paris-based Meta Campania Collective, and Kartik Research, founded in 2021 by LVMH Prize semi-finalist Kartik Kumra based in New Delhi, India.

Other brands on the official schedule hosting a catwalk show include British labels Paul Smith and Wales Bonner, alongside Kenzo, Dior Homme, Rick Owens, Issey Miyake, Yohji Yamamoto, Dries Van Noten, AMI - Alexandre Mattiussi, Junya Watanabe Man, Comme des Garçons, Loewe, and Hermès.