Balmain launches new app

Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing is on a mission to democratize fashion. Although that's not an easy feat when you're the man behind an exclusive luxury brand, he's riding the digital wave to make it happen. Balmain will be launching an app that will allow consumers to go behind the scenes of the storied fashion house with augmented reality content and live streams of their runway show. The app is officially available on iTunes today.

“For too many years, the legendary ateliers, boutiques and runways of Paris have only been open to a very lucky select few,” Rousteing said in a statement to WWD. “We’d like to try to begin to change that, by inviting as many members of our Balmain Army as possible into our Balmain universe.”

Balmain's men's show, taking place this today, will be uploaded online Saturday as the first runway show available for viewing on the app. The brand's couture show, the first in 16 years since Oscar de la Renta designed the couture line, taking place on January 23, will also be available on the app.

“We always said that Balmain will define a new communication strategy based on entertainment, based on inclusivity, based on authenticity, but also supported by a strong technological element,” Balmain chief executive officer Massimo Piombini told WWD.

“The app is the final element of the strategy we are rolling out to launch the new monogram, the new logo, and to support overall the new communication strategy of Balmain,” he continued. “This is a way to connect with the next generation, with new customers, with a segment of customers that are close to the brand that are expecting from us these kinds of new features.”

Rousteing is also very up to date with influencer strategies as well, being a known friend of super influencer and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West. His ability to partner with the right celebrity names and build upon digital strategy has done wonders for turning Balmain into a household name. Balmain also expanded their digital presence last year by opening a digital flagship with Yoox-Net-a-Porter.