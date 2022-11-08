Balmain teams up with Cher to launch new handbag

Balmain is partnering with Cher to introduce its new leather bag collection, The Balmain Blaze, which draws inspiration from “the house’s singular trail-blazing superpower”.

For the campaign, singer Cher is reimagined as a futuristic goddess, perched high atop her throne wearing the same sleek and shimmering Balmain catsuit she recently wore when she walked in Balmain’s Paris Fashion Week catwalk show in September.

Cher teams her form-fitting catsuit with the new Blaze while adding in the accompanying campaign video: “All of us invent ourselves—some of us just have more imagination than others.”

">

The new handbag is underlined by Balmain’s couture-inspired embellishments and features a dramatic silhouette with exposed hardware for a modern-Baroque style aesthetic to offer an “eye-catching accessory,” explains the fashion house in the press release.

“More than anything else, I wanted the Blaze to be a bag that was definitely going to be noticed,” explains Olivier Rousteing, creative director at Balmain. “As I explained to my team, I imagined these bags as being key components of the boldest entrances. For me, these designs evoke the impressive shields carried by the fearless superheroes of my youth—and I really love the idea of our Balmain Blaze adding an empowering sensation of invincibility as the perfect final touch for every ensemble.”