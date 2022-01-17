Balmain to launch gender-neutral fine jewellery

French fashion house Balmain is entering the fine jewellery category with a new gender-neutral offering set to be released this summer.

Balmain Fine Jewellery is partnering with the Adorisa Group, established in Paris in 2021 and helmed by former De Beers Jewellers chief executive François Delage to design, produce, market and distribute fine jewellery collections under licences for fashion and couture houses.

The collection will mark the fashion house’s first fine jewellery collection and will channel the creative vision of Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing, while also reflecting the historic fashion house’s signature audacious and inclusive spirit, explained the brand in a statement.

There will be 32 designs in the debut collection, designed in Paris and crafted in France, added Balmain, and all made with ethical 18k gold, conflict-free minerals and traceable gemstones.

Balmain chief executive, Jean-Jacques Guével, said in a statement: “Fine jewellery is, of course, a natural extension of Balmain’s luxury universe. That is why we partnered with Adorisa Group on this new offering and look forward to building upon this unique collaboration.”

Balmain partners with Adorisa Group to enter the fine jewellery market

Commenting on adding fine jewellery, Rousteing said: “For ten years, my team and I have been carefully melding Monsieur Balmain’s visionary ‘New French Style’ with the house’s distinctively modern, twenty-first-century outlook.

“By doing that, we’ve been able to create a singular and cohesive Balmain universe. Everything that comes out of our studio remains true to the house’s audacious, inclusive spirit and always-bold silhouette—making it possible to quickly recognise a Balmain design. That is why it was important to channel the house’s one-of-a-kind DNA into our new gender-neutral jewellery collection.”

Image: Balmain SS22

Balmain hasn’t shared specific details on the 32 designs, but if its spring/summer 2022 show is any indication, expect a bold and bejewelled statement like the fashion house’s signature motif - the oversized golden chain that was scaled up to create sexy halter-neck tops.

Adorisa chief executive François Delage added: “We are proud to be true partners of both Olivier Rousteing and Balmain. We like to think of ourselves as connectors and facilitators, which is why we worked so closely with Olivier and his team, using our expertise to ensure that both the house’s distinct attitude and Olivier’s creative vision were perfectly translated into Balmain’s first fine jewellery collection. In addition, our deep commitments to sustainability and craftsmanship are values that Balmain clearly shares.”

The Balmain fine jewellery collection will be available worldwide at Balmain boutiques, leading luxury multi-brand jewellers and fashion addresses, as well as online, from summer 2022.