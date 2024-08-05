Bangladesh unrest threatens global apparel supply chain

Bangladesh, a cornerstone of global apparel production, is grappling with domestic turmoil that threatens to disrupt the international fashion industry. Recent protests against the government's job quota system, culminating in the resignation of the country's authoritarian prime minister, have led to internet blackouts and curfews. These disruptions could inflict billions of dollars in losses on the apparel sector, a vital component of Bangladesh's economy.

The Bangladesh Business Posted reported that many international buyers have either cancelled orders or demanded compensation. "Some buyers are insisting on air shipment of goods instead of the usual sea route. Additionally, factory closures have halted production, exacerbating the losses," the publication stated.

Initial estimates suggest that over 4bn dollars worth of orders may have been lost, with industry associations reporting losses of 800m losses to the garment and textile sector in just five days.

The economic impact extends beyond the apparel industry. Zaved Akhtar, president of the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce, told Bloomberg in July that "the industry curfews and the internet shutdown is estimated to have a 10bn dollar impact on the economy with costs expected to climb further."

Global disruption

As the world's second-largest apparel exporter after China, Bangladesh's production challenges are reverberating through global supply chains. Delayed shipments and unfulfilled orders are becoming increasingly common, forcing many international fashion brands and retailers to reconsider their sourcing strategies.

The crisis could potentially trigger a shift in global apparel production. Industry analysts suggest that companies may accelerate plans to diversify their sourcing away from Bangladesh, potentially benefiting other apparel-producing countries such as Vietnam, India, Cambodia, and Indonesia.

Moreover, the unrest is exacerbating concerns about worker welfare in Bangladesh's ready-made garment (RMG) sector, which employs millions. Prolonged disruptions could lead to significant job losses and economic hardship, potentially fueling further social instability.

As the situation unfolds, the global fashion industry is closely monitoring developments in Bangladesh. The crisis underscores the vulnerabilities in international supply chains and may prompt a reassessment of sourcing strategies among major brands and retailers.