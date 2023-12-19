Bape and Mitchell & Ness unveil NHL collection

Japanese streetwear label Bape has teamed up with sportswear brand Mitchell & Ness to launch an exclusive collaboration with the National Hockey League (NHL).

The Mitchell & Ness x Bape x NHL collection launches on December 23 and offers a fusion of classic sports aesthetics and streetwear flair, utilising the distinctive style of the Anaheim Ducks, New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, and Florida Panthers NHL teams.

The collection includes premium hockey jerseys, which merge the unique identity of each NHL team with Bape’s iconic camouflage pattern, alongside knitted beanies, and a limited-edition T-shirt featuring the Bape monkey playing hockey.

Mitchell & Ness x Bape x NHL collection Credits: Mitchell & Ness

Commenting on the collaboration, Eli Kumekpor, chief executive at Mitchell & Ness, said in a statement: "We are thrilled to bring together the heritage of Mitchell & Ness, the streetwear innovation of Bape, and the dynamic spirit of the NHL in this premium collaboration.

“This collection represents a unique blend of sports and style, creating a must-have for both sports enthusiasts and streetwear aficionados."

The Mitchell & Ness x Bape x NHL collection will be available in Mitchell & Ness and Bape stores and online, as well as at the Ducks, Rangers, Kings, and Panthers arena stores. Prices range from 100 US dollars for the hat to 300 US dollars for the hockey jersey.

