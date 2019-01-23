Barbour collaborates with Emma Bridgewater for AW19

Heritage brand Barbour is collaborating with British lifestyle brand Emma Bridgewater for the first time on a capsule women’s collection for autumn/winter 2019.

The collection will celebrate the best of Barbour and Emma Bridgewater, said the two brands in a press release, and will be see “Emma’s bestselling patterns translated into true Barbour style”, including a reworking of Bridgewater’s distinctive bold lettering print and one featuring pheasants.

Paul Wilkinson, global marketing and commercial director at Barbour, said: “We are delighted to be working with a fellow British family owned company on this womenswear collaboration for autumn/winter 2019.

“It is a shared love of the countryside that has brought this collaboration to life. Collaborating with Emma, a ceramics designer, is something new for Barbour. Her designs perfectly complement our clothing in a collection that is both elegant and feminine.”

Commenting on her foray into outerwear, Bridgewater, who designs pottery and homeware, added: “I’m so pleased with the new Emma Bridgewater Barbour collaboration, as I have always loved and trusted their unique coats - no other brand comes close for function and style which never fail. The mix of classic lettering and wintry English birds is both totally Emma Bridgewater and quintessentially Barbour.”

This is the latest collaboration announcement for Barbour, during London Fashion Week Men’s the heritage brand unveiled its Director’s Jacket for men and women with English film director and producer Sir Ridley Scott. The jacket which includes a military style collar and roll away hood, and the jacket also has hand warmer pockets with additional features such as offset pockets to hold keys and a signature script lower pocket to accommodate an A4 script is part of the brand’s 125th anniversary.

Images: courtesy of Barbour