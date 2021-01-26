Barbour collaborates with House of Hackney

British heritage and lifestyle brand, Barbour is collaborating with luxury British interiors company, House of Hackney for autumn/winter 2021.

Launching in August 2021, the collaboration marks the first time the two brands have partnered together and will feature outerwear and clothing.

The collection is inspired by the natural world and consists of seven styles of outerwear and three pieces of clothing, which fuses Barbour’s heritage with House of Hackney’s most distinctive prints, to reflect “the signature style of both brands”.

The first print, ‘Trematonia’ is a playful design inspired by the gardens and woods surrounding the Castle of Trematon in Cornwall, which is home to the founders of House of Hackney, Frieda Gormley and Javvy M Royle. Within the mythical woodland setting, there are several illustrations of animals including peacocks, snakes, turtles and leopards.

The second print is ‘Saturnalia’, a hexagonal patchwork design that blends florals with the mystical motifs found within ‘Trematonia’ and has been used in the longer length wax jackets, quilts, waterproof breathables, shirts and dresses within the collection.

While the final print in the collection is known as ‘Artemis and features psychedelic wildflowers, one of the most iconic prints in the House of Hackney collection.

Key pieces includes a Barbour Kingsland Casual jacket in a bright floral print for 299 pounds and a Stamford Shirt, for 79.95 pounds, which has been given a floral and animal makeover.

Paul Wilkinson, global marketing and commercial director, Barbour said in a statement: “We are delighted to be working with House of Hackney on this beautiful womenswear collaboration for autumn/winter 2021. The collection combines heritage with modernity and the prints we have chosen together create a contemporary lifestyle collection that is distinctive and very covetable.”

Frieda Gormley, co-founder of House of Hackney, added: “There is a great synergy between our two brands, which has made this collaboration with Barbour such a joy to work on: we’re both proudly British, family-owned and intrinsically linked with the English countryside. We’re thrilled to see three of our most-loved prints translated into clothing and outerwear, designed to be worn out in nature – the very inspiration behind the motifs.”

The collection will be available on barbour.com and selected stockists worldwide from August 2021.

Images: courtesy of Barbour