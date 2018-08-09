Barbour launches new sub-brand Barbour Beacon

British heritage brand Barbour has launched a new sub-brand for autumn/winter 2018, Barbour Beacon, a contemporary take on the company’s heritage that has a more “youthful, sharp, branded” aesthetic.

Targeting a young consumer “who likes to be on trend and stylish but also considers the practicality and functionality of the garments,” the debut Barbour Beacon collection is inspired by current outdoor trends and focuses on two key colour stories of navy and olive with bold highlight colours of royal blue and orange throughout.

Hiking fleeces, long sleeved polos, track pants and logoed T-shirts take centre stage in a collection, with key pieces including the Barbour Beacon Egremont Fleece, an unlined fleece with contrast branding and binding and tonal pockets in contrasting fabric, and the Barbour Beacon backpack, which is a multi-pocket lightweight design in a sleek shape.

Barbour launches Barbour Beacon to appeal to younger consumers

Commenting on the new launch, Barbour’s global marketing and commercial director Paul Wilkinson said in a press statement: “Barbour Beacon encapsulates the authenticity and heritage of Barbour with a youthful look and personality that will appeal to a younger demographic.

“The Barbour Beacon logo is an authentic image from the Barbour archive which we have used as a strong branding device to target a younger consumer. We are excited to be launching it to the marketplace for autumn/winter 2018.”

The sub-brand has been named after the Beacon lighthouse which stands at the mouth of the River Tyne in Barbour’s home of South Shields in the North East of England, and ‘Beacon’ was the original name given by Malcolm Barbour for his protective outerwear collection back in 1908.

Barbour Beacon is available to buy from Barbour’s Carnaby Street store and via barbourbeacon.com. The collection will also be available in selected Topman, Selfridges and End stores.

Image: courtesy of Barbour