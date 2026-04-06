Barcelona to host the inaugural European Designer Fashion Summit

Madrid – Kick-starting the celebrations for the 37th edition of the 080 Barcelona Fashion catwalk, Barcelona is preparing to host the International Days of European Designer Fashion from Monday, April 13, to Tuesday, April 14.

European Designer Fashion Summit in Barcelona

Officially titled the "European Designer Fashion Summit," the event will take place at the Tinglados event space in the Port of Barcelona. Organized by the Fundación Academia de la Moda Española (FAME) and the Asociación Creadores de Moda de España (ACME)—a key member of the European Fashion Alliance (EFA)—the summit is designed as a hub for strategic reflection and institutional cooperation.

The initiative is supported by several major bodies, including the Spanish Ministry of Culture, the Generalitat de Catalunya (CCAM), and Gran Canaria Swim Week. Admission is free for industry professionals and stakeholders, though prior registration and confirmation are required.

“The summit proposes a transnational dialogue on the main challenges and opportunities of the sector, reinforcing fashion’s role as a key pillar within the European creative economy,” the organizers stated, noting the focus on digital transformation, ecological transition, and cultural redefinition.

A global program with over 20 industry experts

The two-day program features ten sessions—ranging from conferences and interviews to round tables—structured around two primary themes. The first day focuses on "Designer fashion as a hallmark of identity: characteristics and global impact," while the second day explores "Internationalization, digitalization, and sustainability as competitive advantages."

The summit will bring together a powerful roster of international leaders to discuss the heritage and future of the industry. Key participants include Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (Milan Fashion Week), Pascal Morand, executive president of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (Paris Fashion Week), Cecilie Thorsmark, CEO of Copenhagen Fashion Week, Scott Lipinski, president of the EFA and CEO of the German Fashion Council, and Pepa Bueno, executive director of ACME and VP of FAME.

Other notable speakers include French philosopher Gilles Lipovetsky, Dior Men’s head of sustainable design Natalia Culebras, and Regina Polanco, CEO of textile innovators Pyratex. The event will be hosted by designer Juan Duyos in his capacity as president of ACME and FAME.

Ultimately, the organizers aim to consolidate a shared European space for reflection, positioning designer fashion as a driver of cultural innovation, sustainable development, and "creative diplomacy." Through this inclusive platform, the summit intends to foster the strategic alliances necessary to navigate the sector's evolving global landscape.

Official programme of European Designer Fashion Summit, Barcelona 2026

April 13 (Monday) - Designer fashion as a hallmark of identity: characteristics and global impact 09:00h – Institutional opening

09:30h – Interview: “Fashion and culture: the role of designer fashion in European cultural identity,” with Gilles Lipovetsky

10:45h – Round table: “Europe as the epicentre of designer fashion: challenges and opportunities,” with Scott Lipinski and Pepa Bueno

12:00h – Coffee break, networking*

12:30h – Round table: “Education and emerging talent: the role of new generations in European designer fashion,” with Sara Sozzani Maino, Joana Jorge, Ana García-Siñeriz and Ainhoa García

13:45h – Lunch / Cocktail, networking*

16:00h – Interview: “The global positioning of European designer fashion and its connection with other cultural and creative industries,” with Jean-Pierre Blanc

17:15h – Round table: “Tradition and innovation: preserving the essence of designer fashion in a globalised world,” with Pascal Morand, Carlo Capasa and Cecilie Thorsmark

18:30h – Round table: “Fashion and Ibero-America: synergies, opportunities, and Atlantic connections,” with Estefanía Lacayo, Juan Duyos and Paco Sánchez

21:00h – Dinner / Cocktail (by invitation only)*

April 14 (Tuesday) - Internationalisation, digitalisation and sustainability as competitive advantages 09:00h – Round table: “Digitalisation and innovation: integrating new technologies into creative processes,” with Regina Polanco, Jordi Ferre, Fernando Cardona and Fabio Palma

10:00h – Coffee break, networking*

10:30h – Round table: “European designer fashion facing the challenge of environmental, social, economic, and cultural sustainability: threat or opportunity?,” with María Luisa Martínez, Minerva Alonso, Marina Prados and Natalia Culebras

11:30h – Interview: “European designer fashion within the 21st-century fashion system,” with Dana Thomas

12:45h – Closing: Conclusions and institutional closing, with Pepa Bueno and Sergio Álvarez

13:00h – Farewell drinks*