Barneys New York reincarnates as a beauty brand

Barneys New York has been reincarnated as a beauty brand. Parent company Authentic Brands Group (ABG) partnered with Korean-based lifestyle company Gloent Group to launch a line of skincare. Fragrance, hair and body care, cosmetics and wellness are expected to expand the range categories.

The beauty range will launch in October at new website barneys-beauty.com, in addition to premium retailers and marketplaces globally including Saks.com in the fourth quarter of this year.

When Barneys filed for its second bankruptcy in 2019, its assets were sold to ABG, a management company based in New York with holdings apparel, athletics, and entertainment brands.

ABG licensed the Barneys brand to Saks in 2021, opening a special department within Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship Manhattan store. It later opened a standalone store, Barneys at Saks, in Greenwich, Connecticut.

In a statement Justin Song, CEO of Gloent Group said: “We are excited to partner with Authentic Brands Group for the launch of Barneys New York Beauty. We look forward to continuing Barneys’ rich history of delivering luxury by launching premium beauty, wellness and water products for the next generation’s inner and external health.”

“We are pleased to be partnering with Gloent Group to introduce Barneys New York Beauty,” added Jarrod Weber, Group President Lifestyle, Chief Brand Officer, at ABG. “Gloent Group brings expertise in beauty, and these products will expand Barneys New York’s unique luxury offerings through elevated, high-quality skincare products.”