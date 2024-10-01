Bath & Body Works unveils collaboration with Emily in Paris

Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ series is continuing to collaborate with brand partners, adding a holiday collection in collaboration with American retailer Bath & Body Works.

The limited-edition Bath & Body Works x Emily in Paris collection with Paramount Consumer Products features more than 50 products designed to “captivate fans' senses and transport them directly into the vibrant and stylish world of Emily Cooper,” the series lead character.

Bath & Body Works x Emily in Paris collection Credits: Bath & Body Works

The partnership is Bath & Body Works' latest in a series of successful collaborations with popular TV series throughout the year, including Bridgerton and Stranger Things, and features fine fragrance mists, body washes, body creams, lipsticks, candles, Wallflowers fragrance diffusers, hand soaps and sanitisers across four Bath & Body Works-exclusive fragrances.

The scents include ‘Champagne in Paris,’ a new fragrance created specifically for the partnership, featuring notes of champagne, elderberry fizz and lily of the valley; ‘Macaron Cloud’ inspired by French patisseries with notes of macaron, spun sugar and pink berries; and ‘Lavender Luxe’ inspired by the lavender fields from season three offering a botanical fragrance to the collection with notes of lavender, jasmine and vanilla crush.

The final fragrance is ‘Paris Amour,’ a customer-favourite scent, which originally debuted in 2011 and is making a limited-time return for this launch. The fragrance features notes of French tulips, apple blossoms and pink champagne.

Bath & Body Works x Emily in Paris collection Credits: Bath & Body Works

Betsy Schumacher, chief merchandising officer at Bath & Body Works, said in a statement: "This collaboration is a celebration of Emily in Paris and the characters' bold spirits and impeccable style.

"We thoughtfully designed every aspect of this collection to capture the essence of what fans love most about Emily in Paris, from Emily's signature lipstick to her vintage camera phone case. We've created an experience that feels true to the show, and with Bath & Body Works' fragrance quality and breadth of choice, ensuring fans and customers alike will be delighted through the power of fragrance."

The Bath & Body Works x Emily in Paris launches in November with prices ranging from 1.95 to 36.95 US dollars. Emily in Paris has previously launched collaborations with prestige fragrance house Michel Germain Parfums, accessories brand Kipling, and luxury footwear brand Malone Souliers.