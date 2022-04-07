Baukjen launches capsule collection with Katherine Ormerod

Sustainably conscious online womenswear brand Baukjen has launched a capsule collection with writer and influencer Katherine Ormerod.

The 10-piece collection is inspired by Ormerod’s personal style and has been designed to work as “building blocks” to existing wardrobes, with looks that can be mixed and matched or worn as standalone pieces.

Image: Baukjen x Katherine Ormerod

The Baukjen x Katherine Ormerod collection offers an ethical, elevated take on classic staples, entirely made in Europe. From an organic trench coat to a Broderie Anglaise blouse, Tencel linen-blend trousers, and a black blazer crafted in a recycled polyester mix.

The collection also features jeans, a Breton top, a knitted dress, a utility jacket and a midi dress with a striking abstract illustrative print, created especially for Ormerod that features her signature subtly hidden amongst the florals.

Image: Baukjen x Katherine Ormerod

Baukjen teams up with influencer Katherine Ormerod

Commenting on the collaboration, Ormerod said in a statement: “After all of these years working in fashion, from magazines to social media, what I’ve realised is that so many of us depend on similar pieces to create our style. The perfect pleated trouser, the perfect black blazer or trench -staples like these are like the holy grail and when you find them, they become like dependable best friends.

“These are my interpretations of the pieces that my followers message me and comment on the most, pieces that form the backbone of my wardrobe, to be styled and restyled again and again. They’re the opposite of a one season wonder.”

Image: Baukjen x Katherine Ormerod

Baukjen founder and creative director, Baukjen De Swaan Arons added: “At Baukjen we have always loved Katherine’s modern approach to everyday style, so the collaboration felt like a great fit. It was important for us to create a collection that not only worked together and encapsulated the Baukjen DNA but also reflected Katherine’s handwriting.

“As a B Corp, it was important to ensure that the collection was people and planet friendly so every piece has been ethically and responsibly made.”

The Baukjen x Katherine Ormerod collection is available to buy from Baukjen.com and in selected John Lewis stores from April 7. Prices range from 65 to 279 pounds, and styles are available in sizes UK 6-18, XS-L.

Image: Baukjen x Katherine Ormerod

Image: Baukjen x Katherine Ormerod