Baukjen launches charity T-shirt

Premium womenswear brand Baukjen is launching a series of charity T-shirts in collaboration with Princess Diana’s legacy charity, ‘The Diana Award’.

Baukjen will launch three T-shirts, each named after a young Diana Award ambassador that has instigated monumental change within their communities, to support The Diana Award as part of the charities 20th anniversary. 50 percent of net proceeds of each T-shirt will go to support the charities three key programmes for young people, which includes anti-bullying, mentoring and a prestigious award.

The launch T-shirt has been named after 15-year-old Angel Hemmings, who was awarded the prize for her volunteering and passion for improving mental health awareness, and the Angel Tee features the slogan, ‘Game Changer’, designed to inspire positive change.

The Angel Tee will be followed up with other designs throughout the year to coincide with the charities 20th anniversary plans. These include the ‘Be Kind’, ‘Christina’ T-shirt named after Diana Award mentee Christina from Leeds who campaigned to raise awareness of human trafficking through the charity’s mentoring programme, which is available to buy from March, while the ‘Love Not Hate’, ‘Hannah’ T-shirt adopts the charities anti-bullying philosophy, launching in July.

“It’s important to inspire the young, after all they are the future,” said Baukjen De Swaan Arons, founder and creative director of The Baukjen Group in a statement. “We are excited to support the great work the team at The Diana Awards do, and give back to such an amazing organisation, which will ultimately help create positive change in the lives of vulnerable young people.”

The Diana Award, chief executive, Tessy Ojo, added: “We’re absolutely delighted to be teaming up with Baukjen during our 20th anniversary year. The income raised will help drive our work in changing the lives of young people.”

The Diana Award was set up in memory of The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and her belief that young people have the power to change the world for the better.

The charity T-shirt will be available exclusive at Baukjen.com, priced 29 pounds (49 US dollars/ 35 euros) in sizes UK 6 – 16 / US 2 – 12 / EU 32 – 46.

Image: courtesy of Baukjen