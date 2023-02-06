BCBGMaxAzria collaborates with stylist Maeve Reilly

Contemporary luxury fashion house BCBGMaxAzria has unveiled an evening wear collection in collaboration with celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, who works with stars including Megan Fox, Hailey Bieber, and Ciara.

The BCBGMaxAzria x Maeve Reilly collection has been co-designed by BCBG group creative director Albino Riganello and the celebrity stylist to empower women and deliver confidence. It features menswear-inspired tailoring, beautiful evening gowns, statement minis and floor-length maxi dresses.

Commenting on the collaboration, Maeve Reilly said on the brand’s website: "A huge part of this collection was having a combination of menswear pieces and sexy, revealing pieces. That balance was important, because there are so many facets to a woman."

Image: BFA; BCBGMaxAzria x Maeve Reilly

The collection consists of various evening wear looks fit for special occasions to the red carpet, explains the brand in the press release. Highlights include a pinstripe grey oversized blazer with a lace-up back, designed to be worn as a dress or paired with the wide-leg trouser. There is also a bra top with a long one sleeve, a floor-length white sequin evening gown with intricately placed cut-outs around the waist and the back and a revealing evening gown featuring an asymmetrical bodysuit overlaid with ruched silver sequin mesh.

In addition, BCBG has teamed up with Cash App and Visa for the campaign by offering new and existing Cash App card customers special access and an exclusive discount at launch when paying with a Cash App Card.