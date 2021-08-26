Belstaff teams up with Royal Enfield on exclusive collaboration

Heritage brand Belstaff has collaborated with motorcycle brand Royal Enfield on a capsule collection to celebrate British craft and motorcycling culture with an apparel range and two custom motorcycles.

The Royal Enfield x Belstaff marks the motorcycle brand’s 120th anniversary year and features two limited edition waxed jackets, styled on the waxed cotton Trialmaster jacket and the Brooklands armoured motorcycle jacket, alongside heritage-inspired T-shirts, zip-up sweatshirts, caps and enamel mugs.

The jackets are a collector’s item, with each style having a run of only 500 jackets in Belstaff’s ‘Classic Black’ colourway and featuring a special commemorative ‘Royal Enfield 120-year Anniversary’ patch on the right-hand sleeve and an additional ‘Limited Edition’ riveted metal plaque on the inside zip.

Royal Enfield head of business markets EMEA, Arun Gopal, said in a statement: “As part of our 120th anniversary celebrations, we’re delighted to present this collaboration with such an iconic British brand as Belstaff and to commemorate this special brand milestone in such a unique way.

“As the world’s oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, starting from humble beginnings at our historic Redditch factory in 1901, we’re incredibly proud of our rich heritage and our ethos towards making authentic products that stand the test of time. And if there’s another British brand that honours legacy in a similar vein, it’s certainly Belstaff. Collaboration is a big part of the way in which we work at Royal Enfield, so we feel very proud and excited by this particular partnership and being able to write a new chapter to the brand’s history.”

In homage to the collaboration, the in-house Royal Enfield custom team have developed two custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 motorcycles, featuring one-of-a-kind liveries and unique design elements incorporating Belstaff’s legendary British Millerain waxed canvas and antique brass hardware. These beautiful custom bikes will be showcased around Europe in some of Belstaff’s flagship stores and concessions.

The Royal Enfield x Belstaff collection will be available from Royal Enfield dealerships and selected stockists of the Belstaff Motorcycle collection from mid-September.

Image: courtesy of Royal Enfield x Belstaff

