Ben Sherman celebrates 60th anniversary with new ‘decades’ collection

British menswear brand Ben Sherman has launched a new T-shirt collection inspired by music, culture, and art from the last six decades to mark its 60th anniversary.

The new seven-piece collection, called ‘The Decades Tees,’ features a collectable series of graphic T-shirts ranging from designs inspired by the '60s psychedelic music scene to pop culture and street art of today.

The limited-edition T-shirts are priced at 35 pounds each and include a 70s design exploring the iconography of the time, a bold 80s design inspired by audio cassettes and electronic sounds, while the Nineties T-Shirt captures the spirit of 90's Britpop.

Image: Ben Sherman

The Noughties highlights the eclectic street art movement ushered in with the new millennium, and the '2010s T-Shirt laments a digital era in music. There is also a special 60th anniversary T-shirt honouring the brand’s rooted heritage.

The T-shirts have been designed to celebrate Ben Sherman links with music and youth culture since it was founded in 1963. Over the last six decades, the brand has been adopted by nearly every youth subculture style movement, including Teddy-boys, Mods, 2 Tone, Ska, Britpop and Casuals.