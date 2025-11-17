Ben Sherman collaborates with Tom Daley for Team GB Winter Olympics kit

British brand Ben Sherman, owned by Marquee Brands, is returning as the official ceremony wear supplier of Team GB for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, which kicks off on February 6, including a collaboration with Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley, who has become known for his knitting.

Ben Sherman will be outfitting the Team GB delegation for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics, with looks fusing British tailoring and contemporary style, drawing inspiration from the Dolomite Mountains. The opening ceremony look includes a wool dogtooth topcoat with a chequered lining, layered over a wool-blend mock-neck sweater with raised stripe accents and a repeating Union Flag motif.

Ben Sherman x Team GB for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Credits: Ben Sherman

Completing the look will be smart sweat joggers trimmed with tonal Union Flag tape, an oversized scarf, coordinating hat and Vibram-soled winter boots laced in red, white and blue. For the closing ceremony, the silhouette transitions to a relaxed fit, with a chunky wool-blend knitted track jacket, woven with Team GB’s zig-zag illustration and Ben Sherman’s signature mod-tipped cuffs, paired with a navy and ecru merino roll-neck base layer.

In addition, Ben Sherman has collaborated with five-time Olympic medallist and Paris 2024 flagbearer Tom Daley to create unique hand-knit scarves and winter hats in the colours of the Union Jack for the athletes carrying the Union Flag at the opening and closing Milano Cortina 2026 ceremonies.

Ben Sherman x Team GB by Tom Daley for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Credits: Ben Sherman

Daley’s handcrafted designs feature bold GB lettering and tactile cable-knit patterns inspired by the textures of snow and the winter landscape surrounding Milano Cortina. Ben Sherman is also creating versions of Daley’s opening ceremony accessories for its Team GB retail collection, which will be available in December.

The limited edition retail collection, launching on December 8, will include the opening ceremony Union Flag crew (120 pounds), closing ceremony knitted track top (130 pounds), Team GB type hat and scarf (80 pounds) and the Tom Daley collaboration hat and scarf (80 pounds).

Natasha Fishman, chief marketing officer of Marquee Brands, said in a statement: “The Olympic Games offer an unparalleled platform for brands to connect with global audiences through fashion and storytelling. Ben Sherman’s recurring role reinforces the brand’s position as an authentic expression of modern British style and craftsmanship.

"Collaborating with Tom Daley brings that vision to life with purpose, celebrating athletic achievement with visionary storytelling in a moment of national pride.”

Ben Sherman x Team GB for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Credits: Ben Sherman

The Winter Olympics in Milan mark the fourth consecutive Olympic Games that Ben Sherman has dressed Team GB, and to launch the looks, the British brand teamed up with Team GB Ice Dancing pair Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson for the campaign.

Tim Ellerton, chief commercial officer of Team GB, added: “Ben Sherman have created an Olympic Ceremony collection that our athletes will be truly proud to wear at Milano Cortina 2026. The collaboration with Tom Daley is a demonstration of how embedded the athletes are in the process of creating what we think will be one of the most exciting Ceremony wears on show at the Games.”