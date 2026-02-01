Berlin Fashion Week: Andrej Gronau's doll's house
Andrej Gronau opens the doors to his doll's house, offering a glimpse into personal memories and the comfort of home.
The German designer of the eponymous London-based label uses the doll's house as a concept. He applies this to one's own home, a central place for identity and connection.
The parlour
One's own home, much like a doll's house, is furnished according to individual taste. It does not follow the rules that govern public spaces, as stated in the zine created for the autumn/winter 2026 collection. This personal freedom is also reflected in the style of dress, which forgoes social dress codes and prioritises comfort. The styling contrasts long-sleeved tops with wide shorts, while long trousers are tucked into socks.
For this collection, Gronau reflects on two observations from his own family. The first was his grandmother's 80th birthday, held in a villa marked by the passage of time. Its various rooms and decorative elements evoked the idea of a doll's house. This atmosphere was also conveyed through the choice of show location.
This idea is reflected in the collection through the interplay of brocante patterns reminiscent of wallpaper, various fabrics and colours. Materials used include French terry stretch, sherpa fleece and velour, as well as loden and wool produced in Austria. The colour palette is rich, ranging from Colonial Ivory to Royal Orchid and Twilight Blue. Individual pieces also play with elements from everyday surroundings; for instance, a hood is inspired by a curtain.
The dolls
The human element is introduced through Gronau's second observation. At his nephew's christening, the child was dressed in a suit like an adult. This prompted him to question why children are dressed up in this way, while adults cling too tightly to norms and lose their sense of fun, he explained in an interview after the show.
This playful approach to clothing and a touch of childlike naivety are consequently evident in the collection. Various motifs, such as horses on knitted jumpers, complete the picture. They create an interesting contrast with the spatial inspiration.
