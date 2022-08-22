Berluti launches on Alibaba’s Tmall

LVMH-owned French luxury menswear brand Berluti has launched on Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion to expand its digital footprint in China.

In a statement, Berluti said it has been “steadily expanding” in China, which it adds is on pace to be the world’s largest luxury market by 2025 and aligning itself with Tmall is crucial in targeting affluent Chinese consumers.

Laurent Barrere, managing director of Berluti, China and Asia Pacific, said in a statement: “As a crucial step in the brand’s business expansion and digitalisation process, we have high hopes for this strategic cooperation with Tmall.”

To celebrate its digital expansion, Berluti is offering Tmall shoppers exclusive access to its global debut of Playoff sneakers, inspired by high-top basketball sneakers of the 1980s and early 1990s that pay homage to Berluti’s first-ever sneaker Playtime. Tmall shoppers can shop two low-top styles in nero grigio and honey shades.

Janet Wang, general manager of Tmall Luxury Pavilion, added: “Tmall Luxury Pavilion platform has a large number of high-net-worth consumers, as well as young people with a high degree of digitalisation.”

Tmall Luxury Pavilion is the first luxury platform in China to offer consumers brands from the world’s five major luxury groups: LVMH, Kering, Chanel, Hermes and Richemont. It also counts 67 percent of its shoppers as Millennials, while the more digitally-native Generation Z makes up over 17 percent of its audience, according to a report by consultancy Roland Berger and Alibaba.