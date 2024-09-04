Berluti takes over the Champs-Élysées with new ad campaign

Luxury shoemaker Berluti has unveiled a captivating new advertising campaign along Paris’ Champs-Élysées from September 4-10. This guerrilla marketing strategy aims to bring the Maison's artistry directly to the streets of the French capital.

Leveraging the prestigious location just steps away from Berluti's historic Rue Marbeuf boutique, the brand has transformed the famous avenue into an immersive, open-air exhibition. A series of 17 individual pavement billboards now line the Champs-Élysées, each featuring a portrait-style photograph that spotlights Berluti's craftsmanship in footwear, leather goods, and ready-to-wear.

"This is a bold move that speaks to Berluti's confidence and ambition," a luxury marketing expert told FashionUnited. "By taking over such an iconic Parisian landmark, the brand is breaking free from traditional advertising and truly engaging with its audience in a unique and memorable way."

Developed under the creative direction of Atelier Franck Durand, the campaign's imagery was captured by photographer Bastian Achard. His portraits imbue each product with a sense of artistry and emotion, inviting passersby to appreciate the intricate details and craftsmanship behind Berluti's offerings.

In a statement explaining the campaign, the LVMH-owned company said: “With this anthology of images Berluti speaks to the men who choose to fashion an elegance of their own from these objects of desire. The Berluti man is a cultured connoisseur who is open to new ideas. He stands by his choices. His style speaks volumes, subtly expressing his personality without being ostentatious. His appearance makes an impression because it’s founded on exceptional pieces, artfully selected. That’s what this new campaign showcases, by deliberately choosing at times to focus on certain details.”

This marketing strategy aligns with broader trends in the luxury sector, where brands are increasingly leveraging unconventional tactics to capture the attention of discerning consumers. In menswear, some brands are pursuing more unique image making to avoid boring consumers down the line, the Business of Fashion recently said.

By transforming the Champs-Élysées into a vibrant, open-air exhibition, Berluti is not only showcasing its craftsmanship but also asserting its position as a leader in the luxury space.