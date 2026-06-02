Between Lagos and Berlin: Orange Culture in Motion

Fashion, for Adebayo Oke-Lawal, did not begin with the idea of building a brand. It began much earlier, in observation—in watching how people around him expressed themselves through clothing, but also how much remained hidden underneath it. Growing up in Nigeria, he became aware early on of the silence around softness, vulnerability, and emotion, especially in relation to masculinity. Clothing became a way of speaking into that silence.

Not loudly. But honestly.

“I was never interested in creating clothes purely for beauty or trend,” Adebayo Oke-Lawal says. “I wanted to create pieces that explored humanity, identity, vulnerability, and the complexity of being African beyond generalisations.”

The label Orange Culture grew through experimentation, community, mistakes, and time. Credits: Michael Oshai via Orange Culture.

Founded in 2011 in Lagos, Orange Culture has grown into one of the most emotionally distinct voices within contemporary African fashion. Not because it tries to dominate space, but because it understands how to hold it.

Speaking with him, there is always ease. Nothing feels overly constructed. Even when he speaks about systems, production, or industry structures, there is always a human thread underneath. And maybe that is what makes the work stay with people.

Written by Waridi Wardah is a Berlin-based creative strategist, writer, and mentor working at the intersection of African fashion, culture, and global design. She leads Fashion Office FA254, connecting African designers with European markets. Since 2015, she has also been a partner and board adviser to Hub of Africa Fashion Week in Addis Ababa.

At home in Nigeria, Orange Culture exists within conversations around identity, emotional visibility, and masculinity. Across the continent, it belongs to a wider generation of designers reshaping what African fashion can be when it is not filtered through expectation. Outside Africa, it continues to enter global conversations that are still learning to read African design with depth rather than assumption.

Backstage bei Orange Culture. Credits: Michael Oshai.

Still, none of this happened quickly.

The brand grew through experimentation, community, mistakes, and time. Today, it works through a close network of artisans, pattern cutters, stylists, and production teams based mainly in Lagos. The process remains intimate and hands-on rather than performative collaboration.

Everything is designed and produced in Lagos. On purpose.

“Nigeria has incredible craftsmanship, talent, textile knowledge, and creative energy,” he says. “I have always wanted Orange Culture to contribute to that space.”

Lagos runs through the work completely—not only visually, but emotionally.

The city moves with an intensity that is difficult to explain unless you have lived inside it. Loud, beautiful, exhausting, chaotic, resilient—sometimes all within the same hour. That rhythm carries into the clothes: in movement, in layering, in softness against structure, in fabrics that fall gently over sculpted forms.

Designer Adebayo Oke-Lawal. Credits: Lennart Sydney Kofi.

Nothing feels flat. Colour carries emotion rather than decoration. Soft pink refuses simplicity. Orange holds warmth without becoming loud. Clashing tones create tension that lingers rather than resolves. Even contradiction is held gently, without the need to settle it.

“I want people to feel seen in the clothes rather than simply styled by them,” he says.

In Lagos, this language is often understood instinctively. Emotional codes already exist in everyday life—softness and survival coexisting, expression and restraint sitting side by side without conflict.

Outside Nigeria, the reading shifts.

In cities like London and Berlin, the first entry point is often emotional—the openness, the vulnerability, the way masculinity is questioned through fabric and form. But underneath that are cultural layers rooted in lived experience that take longer to unfold. He does not rush that process.

“The core remains the same,” he says. “What changes is how we open the door for people to enter the world.”

If Lagos is instinct, London is structure.

In London, Orange Culture moves more directly through fashion systems—showrooms, buyers, press, retail calendars, and the machinery of visibility. It becomes less about discovery and more about navigation.

“London is about structure,” he says. “There is a clearer framework around how things operate. It is about understanding systems and how relationships shape growth.”

Orange Culture shows at Berlin Fashion Week FW26. Credits: Michael Oshai via Orange Culture

But building from Lagos means building without full infrastructure. Production, logistics, funding, access—much of it must be solved in real time. Nothing is guaranteed.

“There are constant points of resistance,” he says. “But there is also strength in the way people adapt and continue building despite limitations.”

Orange Culture today moves between ready-to-wear and made-to-order pieces, often extending into garments shaped by handwork, beading, and weaving. Nothing feels rushed. You sense the human hand in every stage.

Over time, Oke-Lawal has become more intentional about what enters the process.

“I have learned to say no when things do not align, even if they look good on the surface,” he says.

I first met Adebayo through early conversations on collaboration, later inviting him to speak on a panel during Frankfurt Fashion Week in 2021, the virtual edition organised by Fashion Council Germany. What stayed with me was not only what he said, but how he speaks—measured, grounded, always returning to feeling rather than theory.

Since then, Orange Culture has returned to Germany, Berlin Fashion Week to be precise, with this season marking its third showcase in the city.

Backstage bei Orange Culture. Credits: Michael Oshai.

Berlin, for him, offers something specific—not polish, but permission.

“Berlin feels like a city that allows for emotional honesty,” he says. “There is less pressure toward perfection. It allows process, experimentation, even discomfort.”

That openness mirrors his own creative rhythm. Ideas begin long before they become garments—in memory, conversation, grief, music, or emotion not yet shaped into form. He remains closely involved from concept to final presentation, ensuring the emotional thread is not lost.

Alongside the collections, Orange Mentorship has emerged quietly within the brand, offering young creatives in Nigeria access to studio processes, conversations, and proximity to how fashion actually functions beyond aesthetics.

“What I try to pass on is that fashion is bigger than clothes,” he says. “I encourage emotional honesty, discipline, storytelling, collaboration, and sustainability in thinking.”

And perhaps that is what stays with you most after speaking with him. Not just the work itself, but the care behind it.

Beyond seasons and collections, there is a quieter pursuit. “I am still in pursuit of building something sustainable and meaningful,” he says. “Creating a space where the brand can exist fully on its own terms, while also opening doors for others coming from similar places.”