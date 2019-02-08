Beyond LFW: London celebrates fashion and creativity on and off the catwalk

London Fashion Week is to showcase the best of the UK’s creative talent not just on the catwalk, but city-wide, bridging fashion, art, design and technology across the metropolis during fashion week and beyond.

The LFW programme aims to encourage designer businesses, global brands and creative institutions to celebrate and encourage the public to get involved and celebrate the creative industries. From exhibitions to in-store activation, digital engagement and events throughout the month of February, a series of cultural activities and events are not just for industry bodies but inclusive and open to the public.

A key LFW event will be the new Insiders platform, with see-now, buy-now catwalk shows, industry talks, retail space and consumer experiences to be held 16-17 February.

From 11 to 25 February a new exhibition at Somerset House presents creative work from a not before seen group of international emerging fashion designers. Called ‘Brave New Worlds: The Changing Landscape of Fashion’, the British Fashion Council (BFC) and London College of Fashion (LCF) presents 16 international up-and-coming designer from 16 countries to exhibit their collections to the public, focusing on issues shaping the fashion industry globally.

LFW designer Anya Hindmarch is launching an art installation called the Weave Project. Held at the Brewer Street Car Park from 16 - 19 February, the four-day event will see a giant and interactive neon-blue, hand-netted tube housed on the top floor. The installation is created by artist collective Numen/For Use to coincide with the global relaunch of the woven Neeson bag for Spring/Summer 2019.

The Dior exhibition at the V&A, which launched last week, will be open to the public until 14 July. The exhibition traces the history and impact of one of the 20th century’s most prolific designers. There is also a Dior Collection of photography showcasing the legendary designer of Christian Dior and its enduring impact on the fashion world. The exhibition will run until April 7th at the Proud Central gallery in WC2.

Photography lovers will be keen to check out the Diane Arbus Exhibition at the Hayward Gallery from 13 February until May 6th. The caller will show her earliest work from a prolific but fledgling period from 1956-1962.

Exhibition dedicated to Princess Diana and her iconic fashion

Elsewhere, Selfridges is hosing Date Night or Mate Night in association with Moët & Chandon from 8 - 13 February. At Kensington Palace, an exhibition of Diana: Her Fashion Story at Kensington Palace will open on 24 February for a year, showcasing some of the People’s Princess most iconic fashion moments.

For the full programme of events visit londonfashionweek.co.uk.

Photo: Burberry SS19, Credit: © Catwalkpictures.com