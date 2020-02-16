BFC and MTV launch ‘Music Meets Fashion’ competition

The British Fashion Council and MTV launched a new fashion design competition aimed at fashion students from the UK and select international design colleges to design a line inspired by MTV that merges music, fashion and sustainability.

Announced during London Fashion Week, in collaboration with Iceberg and River Island, the ‘Music Meets Fashion’ competition is asking for fashion students to produce MTV-inspired catwalk and commercial pieces, inspired by music, fashion and sustainability, with the winner’s line set to be sold later this year in River Island.

The competition open to BFC Colleges Council member universities, as well as select international design universities from the US, Mexico and Australia, offers a unique opportunity for budding fashion design students to gain not only global recognition to launch their careers, but also work experience at Milan Fashion Week in September 2020 with Iceberg, as well as see their design tuition paid for one year by MTV.

The initiative is being supported through MTV Breaks, an international MTV initiative that provides real-life opportunities to the next generation of creative talent around the world.

Kerry Taylor, executive vice president of youth and entertainment, ViacomCBS Networks International, said in a statement: “MTV prides itself on inspiring and elevating youth culture on a global scale. Fashion is one of the many ways fans connect with our brand.

“We’re thrilled to partner with British Fashion Council, Iceberg and River Island on this unique worldwide competition to provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a young designer to make their mark on the world.”

MTV looking for the next generation of fashion talent with the British Fashion Council

Five finalists will be selected by a panel of judges, which includes Iceberg’s creative director, James Long, Kerry Taylor, executive vice president of youth and entertainment, ViacomCBS Networks International, Caroline Rush, chief executive at the British Fashion Council and Naomi Dominque, design director from River Island.

Each finalist will showcase their MTV-inspired catwalk collections during London Fashion Week Men’s in June 2020 and be awarded 1,000 pounds from MTV to cover the cost of samples. The ultimate winner will present their sustainable, ready-to-wear pieces at London Fashion Week in September 2020.

Caroline Rush, chief executive at the British Fashion Council, said: “The BFC is uniquely placed to bring the creative industries together in support of arts education and we are delighted to work with MTV to bring this competition to life with one of our own British designers, James Long.

“It is an invaluable chance for fashion students to think carefully of how their future brands will impact the planet and to put sustainability at the heart of their designs.”

River Island’s design director, Naomi Dominque added: “We’re delighted to be working alongside the British Fashion Council, MTV and Iceberg on this exciting new project. With one of the largest in-house design teams on the UK high-street and over 60 years of fashion retail experience, we are advocates of discovering and supporting future design talent and are well-placed to help guide the designers in realising their creative vision, whilst also appealing to our customer and being sympathetic to our planets resources.”

Image: courtesy of the British Fashion Council - Liza Crompton-Prall, River Island, James Long, Iceberg, Caroline Rush, British Fashion Council and Kelly Bradshaw, MTV.