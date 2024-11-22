BFC and Pandora unveil trophy design for Fashion Awards 2024

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has unveiled a new trophy for its annual Fashion Awards, highlighting the industry's evolving commitment to artistic innovation and environmental responsibility.

Designed by Jade Adeyemi, a rising British-Nigerian interdisciplinary artist, this year's trophy for the December 2nd event at the Royal Albert Hall represents more than an accolade - it is a metaphorical journey through creative resilience.

Crafted from recycled silver supplied by lead sponsor Pandora, the trophy's curved form and mother-of-pearl finish symbolise adaptation, with Adeyemi drawing inspiration from natural cycles of growth and transformation.

"Designing the 2024 trophy so early in my career has been a dream come true," Adeyemi reflected. "I wanted the trophy to resonate with me as an artist and be something people would proudly showcase in their homes."

Pandora's commitment to sustainability is evident in its provision of 100 percent recycled precious metals. Mads Twomey-Madsen, Senior Vice President of Sustainability, emphasised the collaborative spirit: "By blending artistry with sustainability, we hope to inspire the next generation of designers to create with intention and innovation."

The trophy's intricate production involved extensive computer-aided design and 3D printing by Creative Awards, with a final hand-painted touch by Kelly Allen, ensuring each piece's unique character.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the trophy represents the BFC Foundation's broader mission: supporting emerging talent and driving the future of British fashion through education, grants, and mentorship.

The Fashion Awards take place in London on December 2nd.