BFC announces NewGen designers for 2024/25

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced a new cohort of designers for its emerging talent support initiative NewGen, which is being supported for the first time by Inditex-owned fashion brand Pull&Bear.

The initiative, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, offers designers financial grants, showcasing opportunities and individual mentoring and training sessions to help them develop their business infrastructure and skills.

Each brand in the scheme will be supported by principal partner Pull&Bear through direct financial support and mentorship. The brand will also provide a platform for storytelling through its new experiential vertical, ‘Canvas for Creativity’.

BFC NewGen 2024/25 designers Credits: BFC

The designers were each identified by their “creativity, strong design aesthetic and point of difference” by industry-led panels chaired by Sarah Mower, BFC ambassador for emerging talent.

For 2024/25, seven new designers are entering the programme, including Charlie Constantinou, Johanna Parv, Lueder, Steve O Smith, Pauline Dujancourt, Karoline Vitto and Yaku.

They will be joining a range of past NewGen designers, such as Aaron Esh, Ancuta Sarca, Chet Lo, Derrick, Di Petsa, Harri, Kazna Asker, Leo Carlton, Masha Popova, Paolo Carzana, Sinéad O’Dwyer, The Winter House and Tolu Coker.

Since its launch in 1993, BFC NewGen has supported designers, including Alexander McQueen, Bianca Saunders, Christopher Kane, Duro Olowu, Grace Wales Bonner, Kim Jones, Jonathan Anderson, and Richard Quinn.