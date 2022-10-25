BFC announces nominees for The Fashion Awards 2022

Jonathan Anderson, Miuccia Prada, Bianca Saunders and Wales Bonner are among the nominees for The Fashion Awards 2022, which will be presented by the British Fashion Council on December 5 at The Royal Albert Hall in London.

The annual event, which celebrates positive change within the fashion industry and those leading it, will present awards including Designer of the Year, Model of the Year, Independent British Brand and the BFC Foundation Award.

The Designer of the Year accolade, recognising a British or international designer whose innovative collections have made "a notable impact on the industry," includes Jonathan Anderson for his namesake label and Loewe, up against Demna for Balenciaga, Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada and Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino.

For Independent British Brand, Anderson once again gets the nod for his JW Anderson label, alongside Bianca Saunders, Erdem, Molly Goddard and Wales Bonner. While for Model of the Year, Bella Hadid who was at the centre of several viral moments this catwalk season will be up against Adut Akech, Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse.

Image: Coperni SS23; Bella Hadid

The Fashion Awards announces nominations for 2022

The nominees for the BFC Foundation Award, which recognises an emerging designer, from those receiving support from the BFC Foundation, includes the second nomination for Wales Bonner alongside Ahluwalia, Chopova Lowena, Nensi Dojaka, and S.S. Daley.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the BFC, said in a statement: “I would like to congratulate all the nominees of The Fashion Awards 2022. Each one of them contributes a remarkable amount towards creating an industry that promotes self-expression and individuality, perpetuates joy and optimism and pioneers in innovation and positive change. I look forward to celebrating the incredible work of our nominees, Leaders of Change, Award winners and the wider industry on December 5.”

The 2022 accolades also include fifteen Leaders of Change; the designers, brands, creatives, and individuals who created positive change within the fashion industry this past year under three categories: Environment, People and Creativity. These will be revealed live during the show.

Other awards include the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, the Outstanding Achievement Award, and Jefferson Hack receiving the Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation for empowering youth through creativity and for creating countless opportunities for next-generation creatives.