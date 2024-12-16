BFC releases provisional schedule for LFW in February

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced the provisional schedule for the upcoming London Fashion Week (LFW), taking place from February 20 to 24, 2025.

In a statement, the BFC said that this season LFW would “focus on shaping the future of British fashion while celebrating the city’s thriving independent designers, creative talent and businesses,” following its 40th anniversary celebrations in 2024.

New on the official schedule includes London-based fashion designer and artist from Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, Jawara Alleyne, who graduated from Central Saint Martins with a Masters in Design in 2020, and Keburia, a womenswear and accessories label designed by George Keburia and made in Tbilisi, Georgia.

They will showcase alongside Burberry, Erdem, Harris Reed, Roksanda, Richard Quinn, and Simone Rocha, as well as Abigail Ajobi, Conner Ives, Denzilpatrick, Dilara Fındıkoğlu, Mithridate, and SRVC.

Once again, the BFC NewGen show space will be located at 180 The Strand and will feature designers – Ancuta Sarca, Charlie Constantinou, Chet Lo, Di Petsa, Johanna Parv, Kazna Asker, Lueder, Pauline Dujancourt, Sinéad O'Dwyer and Yaku.

LFW will also continue to blend a mix of physical and digital shows with new designers on the digital schedule, including Demon Zhang, Hӗracha, Pindiga Ranjith Kumar, Sung Ju and Tursi.