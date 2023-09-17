BFC teams up with NewGen alumni on a bag collection

The British Fashion Council is commemorating three decades of its NewGen talent initiative with a collaboration with seven of its NewGen alumni designers on a bag collection crafted in partnership with Bags of Ethics.

The bag collection features designers Ahluwalia, Christopher Kane, Erdem, Giles Deacon, Halpern, Mary Katrantzou and Roksanda, who have all donated a signature print that has been reimagined into a limited edition run of luxury tote bags in two sizes.

Christopher Kane has used his ‘Psyche Floral’ print from his spring/summer 2022 collection, while Erdem offers his refreshing white and green ‘Rosalind’ print, and Halpern’s tote is printed with glitter ink to mimic the original zebra print from Halpern made with sequin from one of its latest collections.

BFC 30 NewGen bag collection, Roksanda Credits: BFC/Bags of Ethics

Other designs include a graphic block of coloured waves from Ahluwalia, while Mary Katrantzou has opted for a print from her autumn/winter 2011 collection, titled ‘Objects of Art’ featuring a flamboyant rooster, and Roksanda has chosen a graphic print inspired by femininity and empowerment from her autumn/winter 2021 collection.

BFC launches totes designed by Christopher Kane and Roksanda

There is even a bespoke print from Giles Deacon featuring exclusive artwork showcasing the designer's graphic symbolism inspiration, with a hand-drawn historic pineapple as a reference to London and a theatrical scroll.

BFC 30 NewGen bag collection, Giles Deacon Credits: BFC/Bags of Ethics

The bag collection has been consciously developed in partnership with Bags of Ethics, manufactured in India by a majority female workforce, and printed using REACH-compliant non-toxic inks on sustainably sourced cotton.

A donation from each bag goes directly to the BFC Foundation charity to continue supporting the next generation of young designers in the UK.

Each bag design is available in two sizes - the large tote is 70 pounds and the small is 40 pounds. The bags will be on sale until February 2024 at Bags of Ethics, Fenwick, Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Machine-A, Selfridges, and The Design Museum.

BFC 30 NewGen bag collection, Mary Katrantzou Credits: BFC/Bags of Ethics

BFC 30 NewGen bag collection, Erdem Credits: BFC/Bags of Ethics

BFC 30 NewGen bag collection, Halpern Credits: BFC/Bags of Ethics