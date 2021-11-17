BFC unveils New Wave 2021 list of innovative young creatives

The British Fashion Council on Wednesday unveiled a list of the most innovative and inspiring young creative talents from around the world.

Called the 2021 NEW WAVE: Creatives, the list features 50 trailblazers from across multiple disciplines, including artists, casting agents, hair and makeup artists, image makers, nail artists, set designers, stylists and writers. This year’s finalists - hailing from the UK, Ghana, Austria, Germany, The Netherlands, Nigeria, China, the US and beyond - were voted for by last year’s the 2020 lineup, promoting peer-to-peer advocacy.

The final fifty will be celebrated as part of The Fashion Awards 2021 presented by TikTok, on Monday 29thNovember at the Royal Albert Hall, London. The event, which will evolve to a global entertainment platform to celebrate fashion’s role at the intersection of culture, will celebrate the people and organisations who have led change in the fashion industry this year.

The 2021 group of creatives will benefit from a dedicated, sustained communications campaign including international PR, year-round social media support across the BFC’s channels, and a purpose-built portal on The Fashion Awards website acting as a go-to resource for the industry to facilitate recruitment of exceptional talent.

Portraits of the 2021 New Wave: Creatives were photographed by Stephen Tayo, a recipient in 2020.