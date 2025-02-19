BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund announces 2025 shortlist

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has shortlisted Conner Ives, Di Petsa, Dilara Findikoglu, Edeline Lee and Talia Byre for the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund 2025

Established in 2008, the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund celebrates “exceptional talent and creativity” and aims to empower business growth through bespoke high-level mentoring and professional services.

The winner of the 2025 prize will be announced in May, and they will receive a cash prize of 150,000 pounds to support “their contribution to the British and global fashion ecosystem”.

Commenting on the 2025 shortlist, Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said in a statement: “Congratulations to all of this year’s shortlisted designers, who are a true reflection of the creativity, raw talent and innovation that make British fashion so distinctive.

“Their work reflects the originality and craftsmanship that drive this industry forward and position the UK as a fashion capital globally. We are incredibly grateful to our funders for their continued support in helping these businesses grow and succeed.”

The BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund is part of the BFC Foundation, which brings all the BFC’s charitable initiatives under one umbrella to support the future growth and success of the British fashion industry. The fund receives support from British Vogue, Burberry and Paul Smith.

Previous winners of the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund have included Chopova Lowena (2024), 16Arlington (2023), Richard Quinn (2022), Bethany Williams (2021), Wales Bonner (2019), Molly Goddard (2018), Mother of Pearl and Palmer//Harding (2017), Sophia Webster (2016), Mary Katrantzou (2015), Nicholas Kirkwood (2013), Christopher Kane (2011) and Erdem (2010).