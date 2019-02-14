BFC/Vogue Fashion Fund 2019 shortlist announced

On the eve of London Fashion Week, the British Fashion Council has announced its shortlist of designers for the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund 2019. The shortlist includes Rejina Pyo, David Koma, Wales Bonner, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, A.W.A.K.E Mode, Alighieri and Neous.

Established in 2008, the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund aims to discover new talent and accelerate growth over a twelve-month period through mentoring and awarding a cash prize of 200,000 pounds.

The fund, now in its eleventh year, will be awarded to one winner who will receive financing to put towards a full time or consultant team member to “bring new knowledge to their designer business,” to advise on areas such as accountancy, merchandising, business strategy, international growth, retail and e-commerce.

The shortlisted designers will be interviewed by the judging committee on March 15, with the winner announced on May 1.

This year’s judging committee is chaired by Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue and comprises of experts from across the fashion industry including Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, designer Erdem Moralioglu, Gemma Metheringham from Label, Burberry’s Rod Manley, and Xia Ding from JD.com, Inc, which supports the initiative.

“The BFC Vogue Designer Fashion Fund continues to be a vital initiative within the UK fashion industry,” said Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue and chair of the Fund Committee. “The shortlisted designers have all shown immense talent and business acumen to date.”

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, added: “It is a very exciting line-up which shows the breadth of talent we have here in the UK.

“Now more than ever, it is essential for our industry to help and mentor new talent with the potential to become the next global fashion house and I am delighted that the Fund is able to do so for the 11th consecutive year.”

Previous winners of the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund include Christopher Kane, Erdem, Mary Katrantzou, Molly Goddard, Mother of Pearl, Nicholas Kirkwood, Palmer//Harding, Peter Pilotto and Sophia Webster.