Bhu:sattva: elegant vegan fashion with a conscience

Continuing our quest for cool, new and exciting eco labels, FashionUnited has stumbled upon Bhu:sattva, an Indian organic textile start-up that offers western and indo-western designer wear for men and women. The brand is based on a strong ethos of sustainable, vegan and ethical clothing promoted by the use of organic fabrics, natural fibres and herbal dyes.

The company follows a “field to fashion“ approach that incorporates organic agriculture – i.e. organic materials grown in soil that has been certified as organic. As if that is not impressive enough, Bhu:sattva, which means “essence of the earth”, is also the first GOTS and OCS certified designer wear brand from India.

Asked about its beginnings in 2009, eco preneur Jainam Kumarpal recalls: “First, only a few people were interested in Bhu:sattva's products but once we took part in Lakme India Fashion Week and other events , we got a good response.“ Then followed a slow and gradual expansion that by now spans the globe: three fashion agents alone cover Europe and the brand also claims a strong presence in Brazil, Mexico, Qatar, Singapore and the Philippines.

“From the beginning, we targeted an audience abroad as they would understand the purpose of the brand, being more aware of eco fashion,“ elaborates Kumarpal. “People in India are becoming more and more aware of eco fashion. They are still not that aware but we are continuing with our efforts. Fashion weeks are important, also how you are presented and which audience you focus on. Not anyone can afford it as with organic labels, the pricing is always high.“

Bhu:sattva banks on fair pricing and conscious clothing

The higher prices are due to the company following a fair pricing policy that pays farmers, artisans and anyone involved in the process fair prices. And because of that, it is fairly easy to find workers as the in-house artisans and tailors who have worked with the brand since the beginning, tell their family members and friends. Word of mouth spreads, family members get involved and thus attached to the process and brand. Altogether, more than 2,000 people are currently directly or indirectly associated with Bhu:sattva.

Bhusattva's farmers grow only organic cotton and the brand engages in the upcycling of organic waste as well. “We have a dedicated team which works solely on up-cycling organic waste, turning it into products like scarves, purses, stoles, different kinds of headgear, which are then given as free accessories with the garments a customer purchases,” explains Kumarpal in an earlier interview with the Financial Express.

But Bhu:sattva not only uses organic cotton but also blends of such diverse and innovative fibres as banana and pineapple fibre, soy fibre, milk fibre and even bamboo fibre. For colouring, the company uses herbs with medicinal properties. They are not only easy on the environment but also rejuvenate the skin of the wearer. “We only engage in chemical-free dying by either extracting the colour from natural elements, for example red from beetroot, yellow from turmeric, or herbal dyeing ,“ confirms Kumarpal.

Bhusattva's products are available through the company's website and get shipped all over the world. All over India, there are also 40-50 designer stores and a mobile app is in the works.

In the future, geographical expansions are planned in the US and Canada, also the introducton of organically produced essential oils this year and a kidswear line next year. Reason enough to look forward to a bright organic fashion future.

Photos: Courtesy of Bhu:sattva