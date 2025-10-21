Bianca Saunders unveils exclusive capsule for the Tate

British menswear designer Bianca Saunders has unveiled an exclusive capsule collection with art gallery the Tate, which reimagines iconic works by artist William Blake.

The limited-edition collection for autumn/winter 2025 showcases Saunders drawing inspiration from two of Blake’s most iconic artworks, ‘The Good and Evil Angels’ (c.1795– 1805) and ‘The Simoniac Pope’ (1824–7), across a bespoke four-piece capsule.

Bianca Saunders x Tate collection Credits: Tate

Conceived as a non-gendered collection, the capsule underscores Saunders’ commitment to inclusivity and fluidity in design and features a cotton-blend jumper and long-sleeve top, alongside a wool-blend hat and scarf.

Commenting on the collaboration, Saunders said in a statement: “It has been inspiring to engage with William Blake’s imagery and bring his powerful symbolism into dialogue with my design practice.

“This capsule celebrates both art and everyday life, offering pieces that are deeply considered yet designed to be worn and lived in.”

Bianca Saunders x Tate collection campaign Credits: Tate

Each piece in the collection, which will be available exclusively through Tate’s retail channels from October 23 and marks the first in a new series of fashion-led initiatives following Tate’s growing portfolio of design-led retail offerings, which have previously featured Jenny Holzer, Lazy Oaf, Been London, and Swatch.

Rosey Blackmore, director of licensing and merchandise at Tate, added: “Bianca’s work embodies the kind of bold, multidisciplinary thinking that we champion at Tate. This collection brings Blake’s legacy into the present through wearable, thoughtful design.”

Prices for the Bianca Saunders x Tate collection range from 75 pounds to 135 pounds.

Bianca Saunders x Tate collection Credits: Tate