Bianca Saunders wins BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund 2024

Menswear designer Bianca Saunders has won the 2024 BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund.

Established in 2013, the BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund provides the winner with a cash prize of 100,000 pounds to support their business growth and contribution to the British and global fashion ecosystem, as well as provide pro-bono bespoke high-level business mentoring and professional services.

Saunders launched her eponymous menswear label after graduating from The Royal College of Art in 2017 and won over critics and buyers by combining tradition and modernity while blurring the lines between masculine and feminine design aspects, as well as showcasing her British-Caribbean roots.

Caroline Rush, chief executive at the British Fashion Council, said in a statement: “Congratulations to Bianca on receiving this year’s BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund. We were extremely impressed with her incredible attention to detail and craftsmanship.

“Bianca has worked incredibly hard to position the brand at the forefront of menswear design today, and it’s been so inspiring to watch Bianca and her brand grow over the years. Congratulations to all the shortlisted designers who are a true testament to the ground-breaking creative talent we have in the UK.”

On winning, Saunders added: “I am incredibly honoured to be the winner of the BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund this year. To be a finalist among designers I greatly admire and to join the ranks of past winners who inspire me daily is a dream come true. The support from the BFC and GQ means the world to my team and me. Having great guidance from them and mentorship alongside the support was needed for our next stage.

“This opportunity allows us to grow and develop Bianca Saunders into a sustainably thriving business with a lasting impact on our community. London is at the heart of the Bianca Saunders brand, and it has helped us achieve global recognition. I am proud to be part of the vibrant creativity that thrives here. Our community is about being seen, artistic, and cool yet understated. We aim to continue this vision with a flourishing business that fosters a strong sense of community. I am eternally grateful to my amazing team, who work tirelessly to make our dreams a reality.”

Also shortlisted for the 2024 prize were Bleue Burnham, Labrum London and Saul Nash.