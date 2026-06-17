Bianca Saunders wins BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund

The annual BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund, which awards one British-based designer a 150,000-pound grant and mentorship, has been awarded to London-based Bianca Saunders, who is widely praised for reinterpreting traditional codes of menswear through a diasporic lens.

The BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund is part of the BFC Foundation’s collective of prizes and programmes designed to support “the development of commercially resilient British fashion businesses,” and awards the winner with a cash prize of 150,000 pounds to support business growth and pro-bono bespoke business mentoring and professional services.

This is one of the most prestigious prizes from the BFC and saw Saunders up against stiff competition from the brightest emerging designers in the UK, including Aaron Esh, Clio Peppiatt, Knwls, Onalaja and Talia Byre.

BFC names BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund 2026 winner

Laura Weir, chief executive at the British Fashion Council, and chair of this year’s judging panel, said in a statement: “The BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund has long reflected the creative strength of the British fashion industry, and we are extremely proud to continue this partnership with British Vogue.

“Congratulations to Bianca, whose work is not only culturally relevant, but aesthetically compelling and distinctly London in spirit. She represents the best of British fashion talent, combining a strong creative vision with exceptional craftsmanship and storytelling. We look forward to supporting her continued growth and ensuring that the next generation of British designers is not only discovered, but sustained.”

Bianca Saunders AW25 menswear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Saunders launched her eponymous label after graduating from The Royal College of Art in 2017 and has previously won the BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund in 2024 and the ANDAM Grand Prix Fashion Award in 2021, where she received business mentorship from the chief executive of Balenciaga, as well as being awarded the New Establishment Menswear Award in 2023.

Commenting on the win, Saunders added: "Winning the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund is a defining moment for both myself and the brand. This recognition from such a prestigious institution is a profound validation of everything we have built; it provides the essential foundation to scale our operations and continue delivering high-quality, well-crafted collections for women.

“I have worked tirelessly to build a creative world that resonates with our community, and the Fund’s support will be transformative! It will allow us to accelerate growth, deepen our commitment to craftsmanship, and realise the brand's full vision on a global stage. I am incredibly grateful to the BFC and Vogue for championing British design and for providing the resources to genuinely compete at the highest level."

Previous winners of the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund include Conner Ives, Chopova Lowena, 16Arlington, Richard Quinn, Bethany Williams, Wales Bonner, Molly Goddard, Mother of Pearl and Palmer//Harding, Sophia Webster, Mary Katrantzou, Peter Pilotto, Nicholas Kirkwood, Christopher Kane and Erdem.