Birger Christensen Collective expands roster with new Cannari-Concept

Danish fashion group the Birger Christensen Collective, which includes two of Scandinavia’s biggest brands, Remain and Rotate, is adding the Cannari-Concept to its portfolio, a new Copenhagen-based fashion label founded with influencer and creative director Anna Winck.

Launching for autumn 2023, Cannari-Concept aims to capture the “euphoric free-spirited essence of youth,” explains the brand, taking inspiration from childhood nostalgia to offer “silhouettes fit for iconic sitcom characters have been designed to be mixed and matched for looks that radiate self-confidence”.

This translates into a fashion label that features grunge and streetwear aesthetics cut with sexy modern undertones that “rally against traditionally gendered ways of dressing,” from block colours and out-there graphic-print slogans to ruched skirts, cropped puffer jackets and corset-style tops, as well as extra-wide flares.

Cannari-Concept debut autumn 2023 collection Credits: Cannari-Concept

Denise Christensen, chief executive of the Birger Christensen Collective, said in a statement: “We are introducing Cannari-Concept at a period where the wide consumer landscape is changing and diversifying, we wanted to ensure that across the Birger Christensen Collective, our brands cater to all markets, age groups and sensitivities.

“It is clear that the younger generation has great fiscal and social influence, and through Cannari-Concept, we wish to give this audience a relatable and inclusive brand, that is more than just clothing, it is community.”

Birger Christensen Collective launches Cannari-Concept with Anna Winck

The debut collection draws inspiration from the lucidity and spontaneity of the cult 90’s movie ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,' and is unbiased in gender, size and style, with ultra-low-rise cargo denim pants and shorts, boxy sporty felted varsity jackets and oversized hooded sweatshirts, subverted by a contemporary feminine twist.

Highlights include baggy pants layered with sewn-in pleated mini-skirts, hoodies that feature exaggerated balloon sleeves that are shortened to the waist, bomber jackets that are cropped to bra-style jackets or elongated into dresses, and ‘Hard to Please’ slogan across crop tops and vests. The collection also features intricate and unexpected finishes to make each piece unique, such as logo embossed buttons, extra deep pockets, and in-built belts.

Cannari-Concept has also been designed with a focus on sustainability to explore the possibilities of circular fashion and is pledging to ensure that 100 percent of its collection is made using pre-loved, recycled or preferred materials. With that in mind, much of the debut collection comprises of heavy cotton denim and is offered in a neutral, un-gendered colour palette of washed greys, khaki green, and soft beige to offer longevity and to act as a foundation “to build upon” for future collections.

The new label will capitalise on Birger Christensen Collective’s existing business model and will see Cannari-Concept launching this month in collaboration with leading global retailers across Europe to drive international awareness, including Luisaviaroma, Harvey Nichols and Printemps. Cannari-Concept will also be available direct-to-consumer via Cannariconcept.com. Prices range from 60 to 420 euros.

Cannari-Concept debut autumn 2023 collection, campaign image Credits: Cannari-Concept

