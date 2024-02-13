Birkenstock opens community studio in London

German footwear brand Birkenstock has opened its first-of-its-kind community studio in East London to offer a creative hub alongside a brand-owned activation space.

Located at the Dray Walk Gallery in The Truman Brewery, The Birkenstock Studio: Walk With Me will offer a free programme of exclusive events and workshops that will allow the brand to connect and collaborate with its consumers and London’s creative community.

The Birkenstock Studio: Walk With Me in London Credits: Birkenstock

The move is part of the brand’s new physical medium strategy outside of the traditional retail space to present its heritage, craftsmanship and style approach to what it calls a “hyper-engaged audience” in 2024.

The initiative will also see the brand supporting a series of multidisciplinary artists-in-residence, the first an eight-week residency with footwear and accessories designer Helen Kirkum, known for utilising recycled and deadstock materials to create sustainably sourced reconstructed sneakers.

Kirkum will be hosting a series of intimate workshops giving insight into her innovative process. The first workshop on February 15 will focus on deconstruction and construction and will see participants deconstructing waste Birkenstocks and transforming them into their own personalised keychains using traditional hand-stitch techniques.