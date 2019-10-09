Björn Borg teams up with Liam Hodges

Swedish sports fashion brand Björn Borg has launched its latest limited edition men’s underwear collection with emerging British designer Liam Hodges, following on from its successful collaboration with Charles Jeffrey Loverboy earlier this year.

The Björn Borg x Liam Hodges capsule collection, features three limited-edition prints, ‘Scribbler’, ‘Tag’ and ‘Cracked’, which are inspired by the brands’ earlier, often monochromatic approach to graphics and have been created through both analogue and digital means.

A highlight of the underwear collection is the ‘Scribbler’ print shorts in wild rose that feature hand-drawn illustrations of teeth, crosses, stars and ink blobs, with a Liam Hodges, branded waistband design.

Commenting on the collection, Hodges said in a statement: “With the prints, I wanted to build on the identity of Liam Hodges outside of seasonal narratives and direction. The focus was on the brand identity and creating what felt like cut and paste collages with a marker pen. The focus was on presenting something hand drawn and 'real world' with all its mess and complications.”

The collaboration marks Hodges first underwear collection, adding to his luxury streetwear brand that he founded in 2013 after graduating from London’s Royal College of Art. Hodges made his debut at London Fashion Week with Fashion East in 2014, and quickly gained notoriety for his signature rugged workwear and playful sportswear.

The collection can be found in Björn Borg stores, bjornborg.com, Selfridges and other exclusive retailers. Prices start at 35 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Björn Borg