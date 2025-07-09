Blackpink launches sports apparel collection with Fanatics and Complex

K-Pop girl group Blackpink has unveiled its first-ever sports apparel collection in collaboration with digital sports platform Fanatics and American media and entertainment company Complex.

The limited-edition capsule has been designed to celebrate Blackpink’s highly anticipated comeback in the US and fuses the group’s signature style with the energy of MLB and the NBA, to intersect music, fashion, and sports.

Fanatics x Complex ‘Blackpink In Your Area League Collection’ Credits: Fanatics

The result is the ‘Blackpink In Your Area League Collection’ of Mitchell & Ness NBA and MLB-inspired jerseys, hoodies, T-shirts and hats, spotlighting key cities and their hometown sports teams.

The collection celebrates Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City with collaborations with the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox, and New York Knicks and New York Mets teams.

Fanatics x Complex ‘Blackpink In Your Area League Collection’ Credits: Fanatics

The collection is available online at Complex, Fanatics, Mitchell and Ness, MLB Shop, and NBA Shop.

The capsule will also be celebrated with exclusive Fanatics x Complex pop-up shops in Los Angeles and New York. The Los Angeles pop-up will run from July 11 to 13, followed by the New York City pop-up from July 25 to 27.

Fanatics x Complex ‘Blackpink In Your Area League Collection’ Credits: Fanatics