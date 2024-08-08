Blake Lively releases new haircare line at Target

Actress Blake Lively, best known for her role as Serena on ‘Gossip Girl,’ is offering consumers a new take on celebrity haircare by sharing her secrets to healthy and beautiful hair.

‘Blake Brown’ has been created following Lively’s personal haircare regimen built on a system that alternates between strengthening and nourishing in partnership with beauty group Give Back Beauty, which creates, manufactures, markets and distributes fashion, lifestyle, and talent-based beauty brands, across the fragrance, skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care categories.

The haircare brand has been seven years in the making and launched in US retailer Target with eight haircare and styling products, including two shampoos and respective treatment masks, a pre-shampoo mask, a leave-in treatment, a dry shampoo, and a styling mousse.

One notable absence is a traditional conditioner in the lineup, with Lively stating that its nourishing and strengthening masks are formulated for every wash use and for consumers to think of them as “conditioners who love you better”.

Commenting on the launch, Lively, said in a statement: "Blake Brown has been more than a 7-year labour of love. I was determined to bottle up a premium, salon-quality haircare line that's cleaner, cruelty-free, easier, yummier, more sustainable and more accessible than anything I saw out there. Performance was paramount.

“We were uncompromising, which is why it took an absurd amount of time, but the products show our level of dedication and strict quality control. I couldn't be more proud. We've partnered with the coolest accessible chain out there, Target, to bring this baby to you all. I can't wait for people to try it.”

Blake Lively partners with Give Back Beauty to launch ‘Blake Brown’ haircare line

Blake Brown by Blake Lively Credits: Blake Brown - photographed by Guy Aroch

All the products are formulated with clean ingredients to nourish, strengthen, and style the hair, are vegan and cruelty-free, and are packaged in 100 percent post-consumer recycled materials.

In addition, Lively has placed fragrance at the heart of the brand, working with best-in-class master perfumers to create scents inspired by her personal favourites to offer “a multi sensorial journey”.

Scents include Wild Nectar Santal with notes of bergamot, fig, cardamon and sandalwood, while the strengthening products have been infused with Sandalwood Vanille with notes of vanilla, dry ambers, vetiver and sandalwood, and the ‘All-in-Wonder Leave-in Potion’ has been crafted with notes of bergamot, pink peppercorn, apricot and tonka.

Blake Lively launches haircare brand with all products under 25 US dollars

Corrado Brondi, founder of Give Back Beauty, which has also incubated celebrity brands such as Florence by Mills by Millie Bobby Brown and holds licenses for Tommy Hilfiger, Zegna, Chopard, and Elie Saab, added: "It's been a privilege for me and my team to work with Blake Lively to bring her vision of Blake Brown to life – together we've created something distinctive and incredible.

"I'm excited about the creation of a joint venture with Blake Lively, that combines the best of Give Back Beauty's expertise in the beauty industry with Blake's unwavering dedication and insightful approach. Blake's drive, purpose, and instincts in developing this brand were unmatched – From the meticulously crafted formulations to their exquisite fragrances, Blake had her hands, or should we say hair, in everything, and had a clear directive about how she wanted the brand to look, feel and smell. We have worked to ensure every aspect of Blake Brown reflects Blake's personal touch and commitment to excellence.”

Blake Brown haircare products are available exclusively at Target and Target.com, and from the brand’s own direct-to-consumer website, which currently only ships to the US. Prices range from 18.99 to 24.99 US dollars.

Rick Gomez, chief commercial officer at Target, said: "At Target, we're committed to offering the kind of innovation and value that gives consumers exactly what they want, which is why I can't wait for shoppers to experience our latest exclusive partnership with Blake Lively.

"Blake Brown will offer a range of amazing, premium products that will make it easier to get hair you love, at a price you also love, and we are thrilled that Target will be the brand's exclusive retail partner."

Lively is the latest celebrity to launch a haircare line, joining singers Beyonce, Rihanna and Rita Ora, as well as actresses Jennifer Aniston, Tracee Ellis Ross and Taraji P. Henson.