Blenders Eyewear debuts new philanthropic initiative

Blenders Eyewear launched a new charitable giveback programme 'Blenders Cares' to support impactful non-profit organisations “to make positive and long-lasting change for important issues”.

Since its inception in 2012, Blenders Eyewear has supported and celebrated causes including breast cancer awareness and LGBTQIA+ rights. The Blenders Cares initiative is about continuing and amplifying the company’s “philanthropic endeavours and ongoing mission in encouraging all to live boldly and participate in causes that they’re passionate about”.

To kick off the new charitable initiative, Blenders Cares’ teamed up with San Diego Pride as the official sponsor of the parade, which took place on July 16.

Christian Scott, vice president of marketing at Blenders Eyewear, said in a statement: “Blenders Eyewear was founded upon the motto of, ‘Life in Forward Motion,’ a notion close to our hearts that goes beyond our products.

“We’re excited to carry out this mission and inspire others to get involved through Blenders Cares. San Diego Pride’s year-round philanthropy within and beyond the San Diego community embodies this mission. Partnering with and supporting them for the Pride parade is the first of many initiatives that we’re thrilled to unveil as part of the Blenders Cares programme.”

In addition, Blenders Eyewear has also launched new limited-edition Pride North Park X2 sunglasses featuring rainbow mirrored lenses. 100 percent of the proceeds from the sunglasses will go directly to San Diego Pride.