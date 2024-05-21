Bloom Labs win the Trailblazer Award at the Global Fashion Summit

At the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen, Bloom Labs on Tuesday was honoured with the prestigious Trailblazer Award, presented by Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) and PDS Ventures.

This accolade recognises early-stage innovators driving transformative changes in the fashion and textile industry with planet-positive solutions. Bloom Labs secured the award for its pioneering material science breakthrough, which converts natural waste by-products into high-performance textile alternatives through advanced bio-manufacturing techniques.

The innovative approach of Bloom Labs involves converting protein-rich, globally abundant raw materials into versatile pellets. These pellets are then spun into fibres that rival the qualities of leading market materials like cotton, silk, and polyester, without the environmental drawbacks. This scalable and commercially viable solution positions Bloom Labs as a leader in sustainable fashion innovation, reflecting its commitment to circularity and reduced reliance on harmful petrochemicals.

Federica Marchionni, CEO of Global Fashion Agenda, highlighted the significance of this award in promoting sustainable practices within the industry. She emphasised the need for fashion leaders to adopt a values-based approach, prioritising both environmental stewardship and the well-being of people.

The Trailblazer Award not only brings recognition to Bloom Labs but also provides them with substantial support from PDS Ventures and access to PDS Limited’s extensive global supply chain, accelerating their journey towards industry-wide impact. PDS Ventures will invest between 50,000 200,000 dollars, with the final amount upon Bloom Labs' stage and status.

About Bloom Labs

Bloom Labs is pioneering breakthrough in material science by harnessing the value of natural waste by-products, a protein-rich and globally abundant raw material, to create high-performance alternatives to textile and plastic materials. "We see a future where old resource-intensive processes are replaced with cutting-edge next-gen alternatives."

Using bio-manufacturing, advanced protein engineering, and molecular biology, the lab's proprietary technology plasticizes waste, regenerating it into uniquely practical and versatile pellets. The pellets are spun into high-performance fibers, designed to emulate the properties of current market-leading materials – as plush as cotton, as lush as silk, and as functional as polyester.