Bluebella unveils collaboration with Ashley Williams

Contemporary lingerie brand Bluebella has unveiled a playful collaboration with British designer Ashley Williams inspired by a shared vision of empowering women and celebrating individuality.

The Bluebella x Ashley Williams collection offers an array of nightwear, underwear and accessories, which draw from Williams’ signature aesthetic of combining edginess with elegance with bold prints and playful cuts.

The collection has two prints, Williams’ signature kitten print offering vintage and kitschy vibes to the line of bras, briefs and nightwear, and a bold tattoo print that calls back to the 90s.

Bluebella x Ashley Williams collection Credits: Bluebella

The line is also part of the lingerie brand’s Eco range and each style uses more than 50 percent recycled materials. In addition, each piece is shipped in 100 percent recycled packaging.

Commenting on the collaboration, Emily Bendell, chief executive and founder of Bluebella, said in a statement: “I have always loved the spirit of Ashley’s work, as well as her energy and subversiveness with such uniquely British humour in it. Her work is so refreshing and playful while remaining meaningful.

“We have loved collaborating on this unique collection that is just as suited to wearing at home as it is to styling as outerwear.”

The Bluebella x Ashley Williams collection is available from the brand’s website, with prices ranging from 18 to 59 pounds.

